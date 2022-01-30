Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 53464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $80,322.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,745 shares of company stock valued at $270,520.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,110,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $68,473,000. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $37,950,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $27,688,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $22,770,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

