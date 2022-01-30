Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading Up 6.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares were up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 204,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,966,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $77,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 365.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,678,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580,209 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 237.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,271,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 221.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,746,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 151.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

