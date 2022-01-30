ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $650.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $694.07.

NYSE NOW opened at $561.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.09 and a 200-day moving average of $623.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Woodside acquired 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

