Sether (SETH) Price Tops $0.0211 on Exchanges

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Sether has a total market cap of $424,140.67 and $1,581.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109071 BTC.

Sether Coin Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

