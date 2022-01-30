SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,802 Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Regis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Regis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after acquiring an additional 122,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Regis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regis by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 16.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 85,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regis by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $1.44 on Friday. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.61.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a negative return on equity of 214.11%. The firm had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

