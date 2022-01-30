SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 999,154 shares of company stock valued at $974,993 in the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVTX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.50.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avalo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

