SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $59,000 in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Iteris by 10.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.