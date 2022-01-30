SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,749 shares of company stock worth $427,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $1.07 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

