SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

NYSE BVN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $220.36 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 11.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.