SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 24,128 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,128 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nautilus by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NLS opened at $5.05 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

