Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON EML opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £54.90 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.07.

In other news, insider Hayden Locke bought 303,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,274.82 ($28,703.21). Also, insider Rupert Joy bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,142.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

