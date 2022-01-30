Short Interest in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Decreases By 65.8%

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 65.8% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 623.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 76.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 79,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN IAF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.37. 71,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,360. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.92%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

