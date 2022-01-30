Short Interest in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Decreases By 46.8%

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the December 31st total of 411,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALJJ stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33. ALJ Regional has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 37.8% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 58,806 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ALJ Regional in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALJ Regional by 112.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

