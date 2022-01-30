Short Interest in BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Declines By 41.2%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the December 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,585.0 days.
Shares of BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $2.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for BerGenBio ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BerGenBio ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.