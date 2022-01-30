Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Rises By 118.1%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 118.1% from the December 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 605,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

