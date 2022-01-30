Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Grows By 381.8%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 381.8% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.