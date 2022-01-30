Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Expands By 136.5%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 136.5% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. 31,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,140. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

