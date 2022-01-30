Short Interest in E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Drops By 71.4%

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EQUR remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. E-Qure has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.
About E-Qure
