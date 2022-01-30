Short Interest in E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) Drops By 71.4%

E-Qure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQUR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EQUR remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. E-Qure has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Get E-Qure alerts:

About E-Qure

E-QURE Corp. engages in providing medical devices. Its product includes the Bioelectrical Signal Therapy, which is used to treat chronic wounds which include Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure (Decubitus) Ulcers and Vascular (Arterial and Venous) Leg Ulcers. The company was founded on August 31, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for E-Qure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Qure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.