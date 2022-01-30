Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Grows By 555.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a growth of 555.4% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in electroCore by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares in the last quarter. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.89. electroCore has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that electroCore will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

