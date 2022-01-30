Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Increases By 160.0%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ELLO stock remained flat at $$24.85 during midday trading on Friday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352. The company has a market cap of $314.40 million, a P/E ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

Get Ellomay Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ellomay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellomay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.