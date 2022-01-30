Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Decreases By 34.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 31st total of 268,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenland Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of GTEC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.81. Greenland Technologies has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $26.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Greenland Technologies worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

