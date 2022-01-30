Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Expands By 192.3%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.56. 8,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,152. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

