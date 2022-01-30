Short Interest in Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) Decreases By 50.0%

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZUHY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GZUHY remained flat at $$7.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73. Guangzhou R&F Properties has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $26.05.
Guangzhou R&F Properties Company Profile
