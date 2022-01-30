Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Declines By 72.3%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:JADA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 318,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get Jade Art Group alerts:

About Jade Art Group

Jade Art Group, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of raw jade, which serves as decorative construction material for both the commercial and residential markets, and as jewelry. The company was founded on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Art Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Art Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.