Short Interest in Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) Declines By 72.3%

Jade Art Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JADA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:JADA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 318,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,576. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. Jade Art Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Jade Art Group
