Short Interest in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Rises By 362.0%

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 362.0% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KPRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 203,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

