Short Interest in KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Increases By 503.1%

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 503.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KIO opened at $15.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.40. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.