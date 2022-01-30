Short Interest in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Rises By 273.3%

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the December 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $241,000.

NYSE:LGI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,626. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $22.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

