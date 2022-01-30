Short Interest in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Declines By 48.5%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LVMUY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.00.

Shares of LVMUY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.89.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

