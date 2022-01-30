Short Interest in MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Decreases By 67.2%

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the December 31st total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXH traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33. MDxHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

