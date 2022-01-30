Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Declines By 80.4%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the December 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MKKGY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,535. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($278.41) to €270.00 ($306.82) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.