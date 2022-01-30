Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Increases By 123.8%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:MSD opened at $8.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
