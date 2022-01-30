Short Interest in Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Decreases By 69.4%

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPSSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Opsens stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Friday. 18,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,689. Opsens has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

