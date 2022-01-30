Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 75.0%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 58.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 29,395 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. The stock had a trading volume of 109,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

