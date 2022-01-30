Short Interest in Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Declines By 64.9%

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Prysmian stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 26,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($39.77) to €34.00 ($38.64) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

