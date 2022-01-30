Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Decreases By 74.0%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ DNAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNAC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter worth $80,304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $15,885,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $12,663,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $11,139,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter worth $8,660,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

