Short Interest in Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Drops By 42.7%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKHHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Several analysts have commented on SKHHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. CLSA lowered Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

