Short Interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Decreases By 35.4%

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the December 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 10,000 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Green acquired 5,860 shares of SuRo Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. 229,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,609. The company has a market cap of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10,823.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.2%. This is an increase from SuRo Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.25. SuRo Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.15%.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

