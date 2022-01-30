Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Decreases By 76.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 98 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

