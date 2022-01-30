Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 62.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,965,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Sycamore Entertainment Group
