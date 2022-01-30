Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Decreases By 62.9%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,709,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEGI remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 2,965,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,794. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc operates as a development stage company. The firm engages in motion picture and video production. Its operations include film acquisitions, publicity, print and billboard advertising, film distribution, online marketing, script reading and film review. The company was founded by Edward A.

