Short Interest in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expands By 118.7%

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a growth of 118.7% from the December 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $158.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

