Short Interest in Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Decreases By 41.9%

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 37,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Third Coast Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.23.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

