Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Drops By 34.9%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the December 31st total of 115,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TRVI opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.07.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

TRVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.12% of Trevi Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

