Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 75.8%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WBRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
Wienerberger Company Profile
Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.
