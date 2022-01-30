Short Interest in Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Drops By 75.8%

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WBRBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.82) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.