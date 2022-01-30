SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.29

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 7088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The stock has a market cap of $625.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock valued at $420,714 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 198.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 685,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 456,061 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 704,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

