Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $405.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 127,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 39,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

