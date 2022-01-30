Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Up 460.9% in January

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SHTDY opened at $10.97 on Friday. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.