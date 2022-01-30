SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.40. The stock had a trading volume of 307,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

