SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLR Investment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,473,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SLR Investment by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 344,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in SLR Investment by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 132,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,461. The company has a market cap of $771.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.