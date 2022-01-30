SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 3.2% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.99. 9,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,279,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after acquiring an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 126,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

