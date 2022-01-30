Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,900 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the December 31st total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of Small Pharma stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 71,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,033. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Small Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

